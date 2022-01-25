As the county continues to grow at a rapid pace, the Wilson County Board of Education is exploring sites to build new schools.
On Thursday, the board will hold a special-called meeting to discuss seven parcels of land under consideration before sending its recommendations to the county commission.
Current capacities at area schools are reaching critical points, forcing the board’s hand to explore remedies to prevent overcrowding.
In the Gladeville Elementary School attendance zone, there are more than 300 new housing units approved or near approval. That school is at 99% of its classroom capacity of 800 students.
Near West Elementary School, which has approximately 30 more students enrolled than its capacity of 800, there are more than 600 new housing units planned.
The district is looking for land in two areas. The first area is bounded by Interstate 40 on the south, the Cumberland River on the north, the Lebanon Special School District on the east and West Elementary School on the west. The second area is around Gladeville.
Proposed parcels fall in those geographic areas but differ in size. Some of the parcels would strictly house one school, while other properties would be designed to include multiple level schools.
During a board of education work session on Jan. 11, Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said that he wanted board members to be ready to vote when it reconvened during the special-called meeting.
“Whether we approve a land parcel or two, I want everybody to understand that it will have to go to the (Wilson) County Commission for funding approval,” said Luttrell. “I understand that this is a very tough decision, and there will be pushback regardless. But my position as director, when I look at numbers, I know we have to have more schools.
“When I was hired, I made the statement that my role was to bring you the best information possible. We want everyone to feel comfortable when they cast a vote (on Thursday).”
Joe Haddix of Civil Site Design Group presented the parcels to the school board using Springdale Elementary in Mt. Juliet as an overlay model for the land sites.
One of the sites is on Jackson Road, behind Gladeville Middle School. The site includes 20 acres next to the school’s baseball field.
“Access-wise the road has been improved as part of the school project and the subdivision under construction,” said Haddix.
The site also has access to sewer and electricity. The approximate cost per acre for that area is $100,000.
There is another site in that area at 6195 Stewarts Ferry Pike, directly adjacent to Pine Creek Golf Course. It is approximately 45 acres and costs $1.5 million, or an average of $33,333 per acre.
A third site in that area under consideration is the northwest corner of Leeville and Central Pike. The site has 20 acres and is estimated to cost $1.4 million.
“Water is available along Central Pike, and sewer access for this site would be at Duke Drive,” said Haddix.
Some of the sites under consideration combine both a middle and elementary school on the same property. The parcel at 7855 Hickory Ridge Road is 90 acres and would serve that dual function. Its cost to the county would be $6.7 million, or an average of $75,000 per acre. It would have water availability from Hickory Ridge Road and could utilize Lebanon’s gravity sewer system on East Division Street.
That site is also under consideration for a high school.
The site at Northern Road is approximately 200 acres, but terms of the request for proposal could potentially include a 50-acre carveout for the owner. It’s one of the more cost-effective options on a cost-per-acre basis. It is $38,500 per acre with an overall price tag of $5.7 million.
That parcel is large enough to build an elementary school, a middle school and a high school all on the same property.
“Northern Road can get a little narrow when you pass Cook’s so there may be some road widening required,” said Haddix. “With any of these sites, we would want to do a traffic study to evaluate impact on roadways.”
That site would require a sewer connection, with the closest possible hookup at the Spence Creek subdivision south of Highway 109, according to Haddix.
“It’s (got) a long way to go,” Haddix said, offering a distance of 1.5 to 2 miles for the utilities to be transported.
Haddix also said the land has topographical features that would have to be addressed, and that the schools would need to be built on the high points.
The property located at 1690 Double Log Cabin Road would also require some serious earth work to build on. Haddix estimated that it could need as much as twice the work to it as the Northern Road property. Depending on which plan the school board chose, it could cost anywhere from $1.7 million to $3.2 million at $46,000 per acre.
A site on Academy Road is being considered for a dual-school location. Finding 16 acres of suitable soil to build on presented a problem according to Haddix, who said it would probably only work for one school instead of both. It would be the most expensive site for the county at a cost of $122,000 per acre.
The school board will convene for its meeting on the matter at the Wilson County Board of Education Administration and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Dr. in Lebanon, at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.