Local knowledge carried the day with Wilson County Schools board members as they selected current employee Jeff Luttrell as the next director of schools.
Luttrell, assuming he agrees to contract terms, will replace Donna Wright, who is retiring June 30. He was one of two finalists and was chosen by the board 6-1 Wednesday over a former Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools administrator.
“I’ve watched Jeff over the years do his job as a coach, teacher and principal and I’ve always admired the way he handled things,” said board Chairman Larry Tomlinson on Friday. “He is very well respected by his peers. The main thing is Jeff is well-respected and liked in this community, Wilson County-wide, not just Watertown.”
Before becoming a human resources supervisor in the district office, Luttrell was principal of Watertown High School.
“I am firmly on Team Luttrell now,” said board member Carrie Pfeiffer, the lone vote for the other candidate, Aimee Wyatt, who is currently with the Southern Regional Education Board. “He has some great experience in Watertown and he was certainly transformative for that school and community.”
Pfeiffer said the feedback she got from her constituents in Zone 1 was overwhelmingly in favor of Wyatt. And she found Wyatt’s experience and vision compelling.
“There was clearly a significant gap in the experience of the two,” Pfeiffer said. “Her (Wyatt’s) demonstrated success in multiple schools, and her demonstrated success at the district level, especially in the realm of building community partnerships.”
Pfeiffer’s Zone 1 is northwestern Wilson County, and includes Lakeview Elementary School and both Mt. Juliet and Green Hill high schools.
“There was a pretty stark difference in Zone 1 versus the other zones in terms of preference for an outside candidate,” she said.
Other board members confirmed that the input they received from their constituents was in favor of Luttrell.
“Zone 7 (constituents) overwhelmingly spoke in favor of Mr. Luttrell,” said that zone’s board member, Jamie Farough, in an email. “Mr. Luttrell has chosen to dedicate many years of his career in our school system and advance here. This was a large factor in my decision.”
There was an “overwhelming response from the community in support of Mr. Luttrell,” said Kimberly McGee, who represents Zone 6, in an email.
Zone 2 Board member Bill Robinson found himself in the majority this time with the offer to Luttrell. When Wright was hired seven years ago, Robinson was the lone vote for the other candidate.
“I’ve watched this guy grow and operate within our school system for the last 20 years,” Robinson said Thursday. “I think people know he’s very capable and they and the taxpayers will be pleased that he’s running our school system.”
Luttrell’s focus on the children during the interview process impressed several board members.
“... Choosing Mr. Luttrell centered on his vision for children and meeting individual needs in preparing them to become productive citizens, as several constituents supported,” said Zone 4 board member Linda Armistead in an email. “He has a vested interest in our schools and being familiar with our current situation and immediate needs is important in moving quickly to regain what has disrupted our momentum in education — the tornado and Covid.”
Farough said, “I feel like Mr. Luttrell cares about the whole child, not just the grade, and this will shape his leadership style.”
Board member Jon White, who represents Zone 3, agreed.
“Most of all, he is kid focused. He is transparent. He is parent focused and will build great relationships with our community,” White said in an email. “He will be empathetic for our teachers and staff.”
The fact that Luttrell has been with WCS for 21 years was a positive for several board members.
“Neither of the final two candidates had experience as a director of schools,” McGee said. “However, Mr. Luttrell has extensive knowledge of our District due to the various positions he has held. He is a strong leader with a deep passion and commitment for learning. I believe he will work hard for this District to rebuild trust, create transparency and open the lines of communication. He will advocate for what’s best for our students and teachers.”
Armistead also brought up transparency, saying, “Teachers who know him felt strongly he was the best choice to engage stakeholders and build a strong leadership team to communicate and create transparency.
White said, “I believe Mr. Luttrell brings many strengths to our district in this role, with some of them being servant leadership, empathy, first-hand knowledge of what our teachers, administrators and staff experience daily, making sound, data driven decisions, maintaining our achievements and pushing us higher.”
The board, in consultation with board attorney Mike Jennings, is preparing a contract offer for Luttrell and the hiring is expected to become official at the May 3 board meeting.
In a statement issued through the district office, Luttrell said: “I am honored to be selected as Director of Wilson County Schools. I look forward to working with all stakeholders as we continue to educate the students of Wilson County. I want to say thank you to the school board for their support and I’m eager to work with them as we continue to strive for excellence everyday within our district. I appreciate all that Dr. Wright has done for our district and wish her very well in her upcoming retirement. Until then, I will do all that I can to gain transitional knowledge from her and so many others to make sure we are always doing what’s best for our students, teachers and staffs.”
