The Wilson County Schools board voted unanimously Wednesday to require all students, employees and visitors to wear masks or face coverings when in school during school hours, but provisions are included for students and others to opt out.
Wilson County joins several other districts in the state with a mask mandate, including Williamson, Shelby, Hancock counties and Metro Nashville.
“There are times in leadership its very lonely and I’ve got to make decisions that I think are the best for what I can control,” WCS Director Jeff Luttrell said. “I can’t control what’s going on out in this community, and neither can this board. I can’t control what goes on in your house, nor do I want to. But as a 28-year educator, one of the most important things to me everyday in any role I’ve ever served in, is that I’ve protected every student.”
Luttrell proposed changing the district’s quarantine policy to require asymptomatic students stay home, which aligns with state Department of Health guidelines, in addition to the mask recommendation. That passed unanimously as well.
Parents can opt out of the mask mandate, which went into effect Friday, under Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order. However, the opt out request must be made through a form available on the district’s Skyward platform.
Board member Kimberly McGee asked what the difference was between the mandate with an opt out option and the masks optional policy the district was under.
Luttrell said he believes the change will be enough to increase mask wearing and conversations with other districts have confirmed that. He also said that commonsense should prevail.
“It’s OK for kids to take a mask break,” he said. “It’s OK for a teacher to stand 6-feet away and taker her mask off. It’s OK for a teacher to take a class outside for 15 or 20 minutes for a mask break.”
No students will be punished in relation to the mask policy, he added.
“I don’t love it but I think we’ve asked both sides to compromise and this is a compromise,” said board member Jamie Farough.
Carrie Pfeiffer, who has been the board’s most ardent champion of a mask mandate, said, “Having advocated for a mask recommendation for a while now, I’m not so foolish as to fight this on the grounds it does not go as far as I’d like. I would like to register my concern that opt out on behalf of the adults in the building — people we do have the authority by contract to require wear masks — is potentially going to undermine some of the policy.”
She declined to offer an amendment to the policy to mandate teachers wear masks, but did ask Luttrell to “strongly encourage” teachers to follow the policy as an “example to students.”
The policy only applies on campuses during school hours and will be reviewed at the Oct. 4 board meeting.
