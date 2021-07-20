Wilson County Schools has announced that Caresa Dodson has been named as the district’s new exceptional education supervisor.
Most recently, Dodson was the district’s exceptional education assessment and intervention coordinator.
“My goal for this year is an intense focus on instruction, student learning and teacher development,” Dodson said in a news release. “My career has been in school psychology, special education and general education. All of that experience aids in my understanding of complex student needs. I also have a very strong background in reading instruction and dyslexia. My sole purpose in this job is to serve our students, families and schools.”
WCS Director Jeff Luttrell said Dodson is well-suited to her new role.
“She brings a very high level of qualifications to this position, but most importantly, she understands what we’re trying to strive for everyday in our Exceptional Education Department,” Luttrell said in the release. “Her compassion for students and families and her dedication to her previous role as exceptional education assessment and intervention coordinator makes this a great fit as we move forward. I was very impressed with her throughout the interview process and I know she is going to incorporate some wonderful things and provide excellent leadership in our Exceptional Education Department.”
Dodson said the past school year has been challenging.
“Students with disabilities were most likely profoundly affected by school closures, virtual learning, and all of the other factors that have happened over the last year and a half,” she said. “It is important for us to be diligent in our efforts to close gaps in student learning and provide even more support than is already needed. I plan to work closely with general education to help our students throughout the day and throughout their school careers.”
Dodson holds a master’s degree in school psychology and a specialist in education degree in curriculum and instruction, both from Middle Tennessee State University. She completed her Ph.D. in special education with an emphasis in reading disabilities at Vanderbilt University. Professionally, she’s worked at the Center for the Treatment of Dyslexia, was the director of the Vanderbilt Reading Clinic, and has served as the Reading, Social Studies and RTI Coordinator for Murfreesboro City Schools.
Submitted to the Democrat.
