Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell made an impassioned plea Tuesday for help in curbing the COVID-19 surge that has already closed the Lebanon Special School District.
“Folks, I’m pleading with this community,” Luttrell said. “We’ve got to do something to stop it or we’re not going to be in school.”
The board granted Luttrell’s request for toughened COVID-19 protocols, but did not take the additional step of authorizing a mask mandate.
Luttrell gave the board a list of sobering numbers. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 330 active cases in the district and there have been 562 since school started; 1,878 students were out due to close contact with a COVID positive person and 3,306 have missed some school so far; 187 teachers were out Tuesday and 209 were out Monday (the average in a normal year is about 100, Luttrell said); and 38 bus routes were down.
“I’m telling you there’s going to come a day, regardless of what we’re doing, if I can’t staff our schools then I have to shut school down,” Luttrell said. “I know that. I’m looking at it every day.”
Luttrell emphasized that the revised protocols align with the recommendations and guidelines issued by the state departments of health and education. That’s why there is no mask mandate and no mandatory quarantine for close contacts who are asymptomatic.
Under the new guidelines, masks are optional. However, if a school’s weekly attendance rate falls below 85%, the students and staff “may move to ‘face coverings requested.’ Staff and students will then be encouraged to wear face coverings.”
Board member Carrie Pfeiffer, who represents Zone 1, argued for a mask mandate. She said the board has duty to safely educate the district’s students.
“I don’t believe that we are fulfilling that responsibility if we ignore the clear guidance we’ve received from the (federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics) with regard to masks especially,” she said. And i don’t htink waht is presented in ths policy recommendation goes far enough. If we wait until an individual school building hits 85% attendance, it’s too late.”
But Pfeiffer found no support from her fellow board members.
Zone 3 board member Jon White said that he is going to rely on the guidance from the state.
“I will vote for a mandate when the Tennessee Department of Health takes that step,” he said.
White and Zone 6’s Kimberly McGee also expressed concerns about enforcing a mask mandate when Gov. Bill Lee has issued an executive order allowing parents to opt out as well as the additional burden it would place on teachers.
“I have no earthly idea how in the world we would enforce a mask mandate,” McGee said. “And I know teachers will quit because they do not want to police masks, they want to teach.”
The new guidelines also call for students who are identified as having been in close contact with an infected person but are asymptomatic to stay home. But again, it is “strongly recommended,” but not mandatory. Symptomatic and confirmed positive cases will not be allowed in school.
Several board members and Luttrell criticized district parents “on both sides” for the personal attacks they have been subjected to. They also urged their constituents to call the governor and legislators if they don’t like the way education is being handled.
“I’m sad,” White said, adding that he’s been called a murderer, a child abuser and had his deceased daughter referenced in emailed attacks. “Find civility.”
Board Chairman Larry Tomlinson said he is frustrated by the buck passing at the state level.
“I’m not calling out the governor, but he is the man that’s in charge of the state of Tennessee and he and his staff need to come up with some guidelines that are going to work for the state of Tennessee and don’t worry about being re-elected,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.