Wilson County Schools will be holding a series of meetings to gather input from residents on what they would like to see in a new director.
Deputy Director Rebecca Owens said school board members will solicit input at each of the meetings. The meetings are informal and there will be no presentations.
No votes will be taken.
The meeting time and places are:
• Monday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. in the Mt. Juliet High School theater, 1875 Golden Bear Gateway, Mt. Juliet.
• Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Lebanon High School cafeteria, 500 Blue Devil Blvd., Lebanon.
• Friday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Wilson Central High School auditorium, 419 Wildcat Way, Lebanon.
There will be a meeting for Wilson County Education Association members only on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 5:30 p.m. in the WCS Administrative and Training Complex Barton’s Creek Conference Room, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon. ZOOM will be available.
Current Director Donna Wright is retiring at the end of June. The deadline to apply for the job was Friday.
