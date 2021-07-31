The Wilson County Schools board will again debate whether to require masks at its meeting Monday — a discussion that could be limited because of a lawsuit filed last month that alleges the district’s mask mandate last school year was unconstitutional.
WCS Director Jeff Luttrell told the board during its work session Thursday that COVID-19 cases were surging in the district. He cited a report from WCS Health Service Supervisor Chuck Whitlock that showed cases among those from birth to age 20 and the seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 population skyrocketing. The seven-day rolling average is near 25 new cases per day per 100,000 population, a level that last year was considered to be in the “high risk” range. Twenty-five and above was deemed “critical.”
“I think we’re all concerned,” Luttrell said. “I’ve been in discussions with directors around the state — that talk is prevalent every day — and I’m hearing from people on both sides of the issue.”
He added that as director, his first priority is the safety of the students, staff and teachers in the district.
“We’re relying on federal, state and local guidance,” Luttrell said. “This is becoming difficult at the local level. We need everyone to come together.”
Currently, per board policy adopted in June, masks are optional.
Carrie Pfeiffer, Zone 1 board member, said she has had “significant and overwhelming” contacts from constituents wanting the district to address the mask issue.
However, Deputy Director Lauren Bush and board Chairman Larry Tomlinson cautioned against discussing the issue because of the lawsuit.
“I think it needs to be said,” Tomlinson said. “As long as we’re under this pending litigation, ladies and gentlemen there’s not a whole lot we can discuss about this.”
The lawsuit, filed June 7 by a six families, claims that last school year’s mask mandate infringes on their constitutional rights and that WCS had not been given authority by the General Assembly to issue a mask mandate.
It alleges numerous instances where the children of plaintiffs were bullied or punished for not wearing masks and where children got sick because they were required to wear a mask. The suit seeks class actions status, a prohibition on WCS mandating masks, and attorneys fees and costs.
The suit names as defendants the district, former Director Donna Wright, and board members Pfeiffer, Tomlinson, Bill Robinson and Linda Armistead. On May 3, those four voted against, thus killing, a motion to change the then mandate to “strongly encouraged.”
Mt. Juliet attorney John Tennyson filed the suit and is also one of the plaintiffs. He did not respond by deadline to a request for comment made Friday afternoon. WCS spokesman Bart Barker said the district would not have a comment on pending litigation. Board attorney Mike Jenning was out of town and unavailable for comment.
Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said Monday that mask requirements would be left up to individual districts. On Tuesday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance recommending mask mandates for schools. This is regardless of vaccination status because of the delta variant’s transmissibility and ability to cause more serious illness.
Luttrell told the board Thursday that there are no local numbers on the prevalence locally of the delta variant because genetic testing of the virus is not being done outside metro areas.
The Lebanon Special School District will begin classes next week with masks optional, Director Scott Benson confirmed Friday.
