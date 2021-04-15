Stoner Creek Elementary School students will return to their campus in the fall, but not to their tornado ravaged building. Instead, the school’s 600-plus students will be taught in portable classrooms.
That is one consequence of the Wilson County Schools Board of Education’s decision to accept a settlement offer from The Travelers insurance company of $53.7 million for the damage Stoner Creek and West Wilson Middle School from the March 3, 2020 tornado.
The board voted to accept the offer, and to install the portable classrooms, after a 90-minute executive session during which board attorney Mike Jennings outlined its options.
“We have reached a point ... they have given us what they consider their walk-away number,” Jennings said to the board after the closed session. “They are not going to go any further.”
The board, without discussion, voted unanimously to accept the offer.
“Do I wish they offered more money? Yes. Do I think they should offer more money? Yes,” Jennings said. “But the insurance company knows that in just about any kind of dispute, there comes a point when they know that the difference between what you want and what they’re willing to pay, you’ve got to figure out if it’s worth the risk of going to litigation.”
Such a move would have extended the process by at least another two years, continuing the disruption to students and staff at all the schools affected.
Jennings pointed out that the district is still eligible for disaster relief funds to help rebuild the schools through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Wright made the recommendation to use the portable classroom buildings, citing several reasons. Among them are getting the K-5 students out of the middle schools, freeing up room for the large sixth and seventh grades. It also gets the Stoner Creek students back on their campus in what Wright called a “village.” The gymnasium at Stoner Creek is usable, and not only will be used for PE, but also as the administration offices and teacher work area.
The district plans to lease 20 of the buildings, each of which has two classrooms and two sets of rest rooms. The classrooms can hold up to 32 students, but the district will limit it to 20. Wright said insurance money will pay for the leased buildings.
On a motion by Zone 7 board member Jamie Farough, the board also voted to bid the demolition of West Wilson Middle School and the demolition and rebuilding of Stoner Creek at the same time. While originally the district had hoped to completely tear down Stoner Creek, it appears now that portions of the existing structure will be saved.
In January, the board voted to request bids to build new Stoner Creek and West Wilson schools. At the time, Jennings told the board that Travelers must either rebuild or replace the schools. Based on Farough’s motion, it appears West Wilson will be replaced while Stoner Creek is rebuilt.
While board did not discuss a time frame, the two buildings won’t be ready until at least the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, if then, according to WCS spokesman Bart Barker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.