The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office took two South Carolina fugitives into custody on Thursday after a manhunt lasting more than 12 hours.
Joshua N. Nelson, 28, and Kayla D. Humphrey, 36, were booked into the Wilson County Jail following the search.
According a release from the Lexington County (SC) Sheriff’s Department, Nelson is charged with the theft of catalytic converters from a Lexington rental car business. He also faces charges related to the possession of a firearm and body armor and had 10 active arrest warrants at the time of his capture.
Humphrey is being charged with obstructing justice for allegedly helping Nelson evade law enforcement. The LCSD said the two traveled to Tennessee and had been staying there together.
Capt. Scott Moore of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were warned Nelson could be armed and dangerous, but they were able to capture him without incident at approximately 9:30 a.m. in a wooded area near Beasley Bend Road.
“We left the area highly saturated right after the foot pursuit and the best we could throughout the night,” Moore said. “This morning around 7:30 a.m., a citizen called in and had said she saw someone matching the exact description we had put out on social media walking up a hill around the 800 block of Beasley Bend Road.”
The LCSD’s release states that local law enforcement also took Humphrey into custody on Thursday morning. Moore confirmed she was located nearby shortly after they found Nelson.
As fugitives from out of state, Nelson and Humphrey are being temporarily held in the Wilson County Jail before returning to South Carolina to face charges. The LCSD expects they will leave the county by the end of the month.
“He had been in the area for a few days,” Moore said. “We were just given information from the agency in South Carolina that he was in the Goshen Road area … once we learned about that, then that’s when we began our investigation.”
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office’s aviation unit, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and K9 units with the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department also contributed to the search effort.
“Deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office were a big help to us on this case,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “They worked closely with us and put a lot of resources into their search. We’re grateful they were able to get Nelson and Humphrey in custody.”
