Freezing precipitation and snow hit Middle Tennessee on Sunday and continued through Monday, closing schools, business and governments, and making driving hazardous.
Both the Lebanon Special School District and Wilson County Schools announced they would be closed today and Wednesday. Schools were already closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday. Private schools in the county followed suit.
Monday afternoon, Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell discussed the ongoing conditions with city department heads. The decision was made to close all city offices over the next couple days. This includes the Jimmy Floyd Family Life Center. Sanitation and recycling pickups will not run today either. Whether they resume Wednesday was undetermined Monday.
“City police, fire and street departments have been working hard the past two days, between salting and brining the roads to make it safe and assisting with accidents,” Bell said. “Some people have to get out, so we want to make sure they can do it as safely as possible.”
Bell also said it’s important to keep the roads clear for service trucks and emergency responders.
Emergency response has been critical during this storm as Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital spokeswoman Traci Pope can attest. “VWCH has seen an increase in motor vehicle crashes as well as falls,” she said in an email. But, she added, “VWCH protocols in place have helped the hospital continue operating as normal.”
Al’s Foodland in Lebanon was open Monday. Store Manager John Carman said the store was “slammed” as shoppers rushed to get essentials like milk, bread and batteries before the second round of the storm hit in the afternoon and evening.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said this wasn’t just any old storm.
“It’s rare that we have had large winter storms in the past couple years,” he said. “When you have an event like we’re having now, people aren’t used to it.”
Hutto urged people to stay off the roads.
“I am joining the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and sheriff’s office in asking you to stay home until it is safe to travel again,” he said. “We’ve got crews out there doing everything they can to clear the roads, so it’s important residents do their part and wait this thing out.”
Dr. Adam Huggins, chief medical officer at VWCH also urged residents to not travel unless necessary. “If you must travel, please prepare by having warm clothes and extra supplies.”
On the overall number of accidents, Lebanon Police Department spokesman Sgt. PJ Hardy said, “Thankfully people have mostly stayed off the roads requiring few motorist assists. There have been a few crashes.”
He said side roads and country roads remain treacherous, adding that local responders were utilizing community emergency response team volunteers to help out with any stranded motorists.
Mt. Juliet Police Department spokesman Capt. Tyler Chandler warned that low temperatures Monday night could make attempts to melt the ice on roads a futile effort.
“If you have to drive, remember don’t crowd the plow. If something immobilizes the plow it sets back the entire emergency response effort.”
During Sunday morning’s onset of dangerous conditions, MJPD responded to “15 crashes in a two-hour window,” Chandler said. Since that time, calls for service have been lower than the captain expected with no major injuries reported on the roads, something he attributes to residents doing their part and staying home.
