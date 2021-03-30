A once in a quarter-century rainstorm struck Wilson County over the weekend as flash floods overran creek beds, making many thoroughfares impassable. Estimates peg the rainfall somewhere between 6 and 7 inches on Sunday.
As of Monday, no fatalities had been reported, unlike in neighboring counties, but rural roads were in such bad shape that Wilson County Schools canceled classes.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said it was unlike any flood he’d seen in Lebanon.
“I was out the entire night with the police chief. I’ve lived here my entire life. We’ve had floods several times in my lifetime, but rarely anything like this,” he said. “Saturday night was the first time I’ve witnessed something like this first hand. Watching the water rise was a helpless feeling. Devastating to watch.”
Bell said the impact would be felt across the town, especially the businesses that flooded, and that it would take some time to pick up the pieces. “Some of these people are facing true devastation and it’s going to take them a while to recover.”
Bell said the city would do whatever it could to help with the recovery process. Lebanon has already reached out to the state and federal emergency management agencies for assistance.
Bell said that he was proud of Lebanon when the air cleared on Sunday and so many volunteers showed out to help clean up the damage on the downtown square.
Turning to every instance as a learning experience, Bell said that creating better communication methods for notifying home and business owners about impending weather would be something he would like to look into. Bell acknowledged that we can’t change the weather but we can be ready for it.
“As we always have with the city, we will look to mitigate flooding so to be better prepared next time,” he said.
Bell also urged people to patronize the shops on the square and other storefronts affected by the storm. “They need your help right now.”
Lebanon Stormwater Coordinator Brian Chomicki said that the reason they designate these storms as once-in-a-quarter century and so forth, is to attempt to communicate the infrequency of a storm that severe.
According to Chomicki, “The square has historically gotten the worse treatment from storms. Also, it’s the most confined commercial space, in closest proximity to the creek.”
The Lebanon Police Department responded to multiple calls of families trapped inside their homes and assisted with numerous recoveries. After the square flooded, first responders including Lebanon PD blockaded the area to prevent motorists from attempting to cross the dangerously high water.
Sgt. P.J. Hardy broadcast a live stream from the square Sunday morning providing updates of the flood zone.
Captain Tyler Chandler of the Mt. Juliet Police Department delivered similar updates in a Facebook video from his cruiser on Sunday morning.
According to Chandler, many roads in Mt. Juliet were impassable. He said of the storm’s impact, it was “2010 status all over again.” In fact, Chandler said some of his colleagues thought this weekend’s flooding was worse that the historic flood of that year.
Outlying county roads were also subject to the flooding threat. The Swindell Hollow Road bridge in eastern Lebanon was almost entirely swept away. The Wilson County Road Superintendent Steve Murphy was on site Monday monitoring the clean up situation. He said it looked like the creek crested and “washed out the gravel from underneath the road.”
After that, it was just a matter of time before the top layer of asphalt went with it, according to Murphy. His crew was retrieving debris that had been distributed around the area by the high water.
Murphy expects the road closure to last at least until the end of the week. “Once we get gravel down, homeowners here will at least be able to drive over it.”
