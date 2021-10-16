The sinkhole that caused disruptions to the WeGo Star commuter train into Nashville has been filled, and a safety assessment has been completed, prompting resumption of normal services Oct. 19.
Per a release from WeGo Director of Marketing, Communications and Sales Renuka Christoph, the modified service will continue until Oct. 19. However, the Titans Express will operate as normal for Monday Night Football when Tennessee hosts the Buffalo Bills.
Fans can board the Titans Express in Lebanon and ride it all the way to Riverfront Station, as they normally would for a Titans home game.
For any Monday commuters, the modified service which featured bus rides from the Donelson Station to different downtown destinations will still be in effect.
Depending on where commuters are headed, there will be multiple options once off the train in Donelson.
“In the morning, both the Route 64 Star Downtown Shuttle and Route 93 Star West End Shuttle will travel to downtown and Vanderbilt University, respectively, from Donelson Station,” Zachary Clark, a WeGo communications specialist, said.
Clark added that in the afternoon, “Route 93 buses will travel from Vanderbilt University to Donelson Station.”
Meanwhile, Route 64 passengers will be picked up via van and transported to Riverfront Station, where a bus will then bring them to Donelson Station.
Also, the van will make an additional loop to Riverfront Station to pick up passengers and bring them to Donelson Station. There will be additional buses and vans to accommodate service.
Clark noted that passengers coming to Donelson Station in the afternoon will have to catch a Route 6 Lebanon Pike bus to downtown or wait until the shuttles arrive.
The sinkhole that originally disrupted the service was first discovered on Oct. 4.
