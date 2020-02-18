For the sixth year, Wilson County Mayor and RTA Vice Chair Randall Hutto is partnering with WeGo Public Transit to transport runners and supporters to the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and attendees to the Toast to Tennessee Wine Festival on April 25.
The train to the marathon is a collaborative effort between WeGo, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Wilson County. All ticket proceeds will benefit St. Jude, and both Famous Footwear and the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce are supporting the special event trains as this year’s corporate sponsors.
William Drunsic, formerly of The Nashville & Eastern Railroad Corp., as well as the RJ Corman Railroad Co. will each donate an additional $5 to St. Jude Children’s Hospital for each ticket sold for both the Nashville Rock ‘n Roll Marathon and Toast to Tennessee Wine Festival trains.
Tickets cost $15, and may be purchased with a credit card through the RTA website or at www.ticketsnashville.com. Tickets will be on sale until 24 hours prior to departure or until tickets are sold out, whichever comes first. Children age 4 and younger will not need a ticket to board; however, they are required to sit in a parent or guardian’s lap. Anyone needing special accommodations to board are asked to contact WeGo Customer Care at 615-862-5950 prior to their trip.
Submitted to the Democrat.
