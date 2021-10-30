An updated completion estimate for sidewalk construction and road repair on Lebanon’s West Main Street won’t be met after all according a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Rebekah Hammonds, the TDOT Region 3 community relations officer, relayed the information in an email on Wednesday, in which she said, “We are hopeful it will be completed by the end of the year.”
The TDOT spokesperson blamed the contractor, Charles Deweese Construction of Franklin, Kentucky, for “not meeting the completion date.”
As a result, Hammonds said that the contractor will be charged “liquidated damages until the project is fixed.”
According to legalpedia.com, liquidated damages are “presented in certain legal contracts as an estimate of otherwise intangible or hard-to-define losses to one of the parties.”
It further states, “Liquidated damages are meant as a fair representation of losses in situations where actual damages are difficult to ascertain.”
This is not the first time this project’s estimated completion date has been pushed back. It was originally planned to be finished by Sept. 15.
Last month, the TDOT director of the community relations division, Beth Emmons, said that those delays stemmed from multiple issues, including “utility conflicts, specifically the water and sewer lines, where the sidewalks are being constructed.”
Those were not the only hold-ups to the project’s completion that Emmons mentioned, adding that the pandemic and resultant supply-line disruptions were also to blame.
Emmons said that back then, the contractor cited COVID as cause for the delayed arrival of required materials and that it had requested an extension until Oct. 31.
At that time, Emmons said that TDOT “felt good about the deadline,” but added, “the contractor could face penalties in the form of fines,” if the project wasn’t completed by Oct. 31.
The ongoing nature of this project has drawn ire from local officials.
“This project continues to be frustrating to me and the city staff,” said Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell. “We have a great working relationship with TDOT and are thankful for the millions of dollars they are investing in Lebanon. However, this project needs to be completed. It is a hindrance to citizens and is affecting the businesses in that area.”
The contractor was contacted for comment but did not respond by press time.
