The Wilson County Commission is set to hear a resolution to allocate $995,000 in toward a field house and press box at West Wilson Middle School after it passed the education and budget committees on Thursday.
Previously, the commission had amended a resolution granting $1.295 million for the project to $300,000 and placed the rest into debt service. The full amount is left over from the Gladeville Middle School project.
"My understanding is that there were some communication issues as to what happened with the West Wilson Middle School fieldhouse project that was changed on the floor," District 18 Commissioner and education committee member Lauren Breeze said. "Unfortunately, the million dollars that were moved into debt service is just going to sit there for the next 10 years or so, because you can't pay off a bond like you can pay off a mortgage."
Plans for the field house project include two bathrooms, male and female, with an ADA-compliant stall in each, a concession stand with a food prep area, locker rooms and equipment rooms.
District 3 Commissioner Bobby Franklin raised concerns about the resolution, which would see the contractor honor the alternate price used for the same type of facilities at Gladeville Middle School.
SEE FIELD/PAGE A6
"The utilities for Gladeville Middle School were a good distance away from these fields, and the utilities running down the access to the school here is right on the road, probably 50 feet," he said. "Not bidding this out and giving this back to the same developer that bid a project across the other side of the county under a certain amount of constraints -- one of the largest costs is mobilization of equipment. This project is 2 miles from the third largest construction company in Tennessee, just the mobilization of equipment for this project if Jones Brothers were to bid it and get it, or anybody else for that matter."
Ultimately, the resolution passed the education committee with an amendment from vice chair and District 22 Commissioner Wendell Marlowe, requiring any remaining funds from the West Wilson field house project to come before the committee for spending approval.
"Even though this is something I'm very interested in, I'm trying not to be too one-sided on it," Marlowe, who is also the former principal at West Wilson, said. "But one of the things I want to point out is just recently, we voted to make some improvements at our high schools, and we used the same criteria to determine what was fair for those high school as we're using to determine what's fair for West Wilson Middle School. There wasn't a new bid that went out when we determined these other high schools needed indoor practice facilities. We used the information that had come from a previous school. Why this is being treated differently, I'm not real sure."
Wilson County Attorney Mike Jennings said the chief legal concern is that the resolution represents a change order on an existing project for a separate one, and that he does not remember the county ever doing so previously.
"Whether or not it can be done, I'm going to have to yield to somebody a lot smarter than me," he said. "But a change order is normally done on the project on which you bid, not a totally new project, because that is a new project by design."
Jennings added that the board's decision is solely whether to give the school board the money, as opposed to telling them how to spend it, and Wilson County Finance Director Aaron Maynard said the legal questions had been asked and properly vetted in the process of drafting the resolution.
"I know for quite some time this had been a need," Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. "I do believe that money left over can be used to do projects, because it's already been bought … if I send it back to debt service, while I do get to keep it and take it off of my debt, I can't make a quick bond payment, it's just going to sit in debt service with my fund balance. So I always think it's important to find the best use of our funds."
