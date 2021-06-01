West Wilson Utility District was recently named the winner of the Region 5 Best Tasting Water Contest sponsored by the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts (TAUD). The competition was held at Rural Hill Farms on May 13.
TAUD Region Five consists of Cheatham, Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, and Wilson counties.
In addition to West Wilson Utility District, the other participating utilities included Gladeville Utility District, Hendersonville Utility District, LaGuardo Utility District, and Portland Water System.
Participating as judges for the competition were Ashley Richards of J.R. Wauford and Associates, Jason Kouba of TN 811, and Lisa Crittenden of Cumberland Insurance Agency. The drinking water samples were judged on their clarity, bouquet, and taste.
This spring, TAUD will conduct the Best Tasting Water in Tennessee Contest in each of its 11 regions across the state. Each regional winner will compete at the TAUD’s 2021 Annual Business Conference at the Gatlinburg Convention Center on Thursday, August 12.
The statewide winner will represent TAUD at the National Rural Water Association’s Great American Water Taste Test held in conjunction with the Rural Water Rally in February 2022.
The Tennessee Association of Utility Districts (TAUD) is comprised of America’s finest water, wastewater and natural gas personnel providing the highest quality of service for Tennessee’s residents. TAUD provides training, technical assistance, and advocacy to these industry professionals. For more information about TAUD, visit www.taud.org or follow on Facebook (Tennessee Association of Utility Districts) and Instagram @taudwater.
