The shop was warm and smelled of burning wood. Inside, piles of gourds were stacked in metal bins. Not one inch of wall space was spared in the art shed of Lebanon resident Charlene Owens. The shed was quiet, but just moments before it was filled with the camera crew of Nashville Public Television's "Tennessee Crossroads."
Owens said she was still nervous from the visit and quietly answered questions about her art. Soon she opened up about how and why she began creating everything from curtains to gourd art worth hundreds of dollars.
"Being poor and wanting better quality items," said Owens. "You can spend $100 on material and it would cost you $500 to get someone to make it. I just learned early."
Owens said when people look at her artwork they are surprised by the price of the pieces.
"People think that I should have yard sale prices," said Owens.
She said her prized possession was the portrait of her granddaughter, Crissy, who was around seven when she painted it more than two decades ago. Owens then points out a sculpture created out of sandstone of a man and woman in an emotional embrace. She said her father gave her the rock.
"I started carving it and it was supposed to have been a chambered nautilus," said Owens. "The first thing I saw was her hand, then I saw her hair -- it just evolved."
Owens said she loves coming to her shed and working for hours. She said a friend of hers that she has known for years, Joan Eakins, is the one responsible for "Tennessee Crossroads" coming out to film her in her shop.
"Joan does something with the choir at Belmont University," said Owens. "She got in touch with someone at PBS and the next thing I know, they are at my house."
Owens said that what she does is art and not crafts. She said she travels all over the Southeast to sell her art and travels farther than that to attend art shows in other states.
"They have a big art show in Arizona," said Owens. "I have a sister out there and every year I go and stay with her."
Owens said she would be going to her sister Bobby Kennedy's house in Arizona in January, around the time "Tennessee Crossroads" is scheduled to air her segment. She is looking forward to seeing the program but looking forward to seeing her sister more.
She said most of the art she has in her shed is for sale but some she has had for years and never plans to let it go. She points to a piece she calls a "Thunder Drum," a gourd with a drum head on the bottom that makes the sound of thunder when shaken. On the sides of it are drawings of baby jungle animals such as chimpanzee and giraffe.
"Bobby used to see it when she visited and would say, 'Oh, how cute' and she would kiss it," said Owens. "I would never get rid of this one because it has Bobby's kisses on it."
