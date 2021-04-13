Wilson Bank & Trust has announced it is opening a branch at 1630 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. It will be the Lebanon-based bank’s third Sumner County location.
“We are thrilled to add a new office in Sumner County and better serve our customer needs in this area,” CEO John McDearman said in a news release. “Gallatin is a thriving community, and as we looked to expand, this location was a top choice.”
The new location will help WBT sustain consistent organic growth in Sumner County the bank has seen in recent years, according to the release. The announcement comes more than two years after WBT expanded into Williamson County with a location in Cool Springs.
The new Gallatin branch is currently under construction as part of a development and will open to customers in fall 2021. WBT is celebrating 10 years in the Gallatin community this year. The bank formed in Lebanon in 1987 and operates in nine Middle Tennessee counties.
