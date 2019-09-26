In welcoming three new partner schools to its in-school banking programs for the 2019-2020 school year, Wilson Bank & Trust has extended its service area for school-based saving to a region from Cool Springs to Cookeville, according to a news release.
The first WBT School Bank in Williamson County is being offered this fall at Liberty Elementary School in Franklin. Programs have also been added at Algood Elementary School in Cookeville -- the first school for Wilson Bank in Putnam County -- and at the new Gladeville Middle School in Mt. Juliet. This brings the total partner schools for in-school banking programs to 72 across Middle Tennessee.
The School Bank elementary program is now active in 60 participating schools. Every few weeks, local WBT bankers visit those schools to accept deposits and new account paperwork at on-site bank windows. The goal of the program is to help students develop a habit for saving, and students are rewarded for adding to their accounts consistently -- no matter the amount.
The Campus Prep middle school program, which launched a few years ago, is now active in 12 schools with the addition of Gladeville Middle. This program incorporates special deposit incentives, the option for an ATM card, and often classroom curriculum to help middle school students develop the financial skills needed to become responsible, independent managers of their money. The program also allows for students to begin using online banking after they turn 13.
"Helping children start to save at a young age not only helps them create positive habits, but it helps them understand the importance of financial stability," WBT President John McDearman said in a news release. "We've been blessed with local banking teams that put in a little extra effort to help students save on campus, and these programs continue to be a unique and valuable way for us to serve our communities, schools and families."
Wilson Bank & Trust started its elementary School Bank program in fall 2000 at a single school in Lebanon. Going into the 2019-20 school year, more than 3,000 Middle Tennessee students were participating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.