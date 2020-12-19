Janella Escobar has joined Wilson Bank & Trust as senior vice president of marketing and communications, bank officials have announced.
Escobar, who has more than 22 years of experience in communications, public relations and marketing, previously served as the director of corporate communications at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. She has also worked as director of public relations at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, manager of global communications at FedEx, and senior manager of brand communications at Hilton Hotels Corporation.
In her new role, Escobar will help develop and implement comprehensive marketing and communications strategies and oversee the direction and positioning of WBT’s brand.
“We are excited about the leadership, insight and opportunities Janella brings to the bank in marketing and corporate communications,” WBT CEO John McDearman said. “We look forward to making great strides with our brand under Janella’s watch.”
Escobar, who is fluent in three languages, is a graduate of the University of Mississippi. She serves on the board of directors for several nonprofit organizations including Habitat for Humanity of Nashville and Conexion Americas. She and her husband live in Lebanon with their two children, Gianluca, 9, and Gianna, 2.
