Wilson Books from Birth and The Dollywood Foundation are presenting a free one-night-only live streaming world premiere event for The Library That Dolly Built, a behind-the-scenes look at Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Originally scheduled as a nationwide live event on more than 300 screens this spring, the world premiere for The Library That Dolly Built has been reimagined as a free live stream screening of the film, exclusively on Facebook, available nationally at 6 p.m. CST Wednesday, Dec. 9. The screening will be followed by a conversation with, and live acoustic performance, by Dolly Parton. Viewers can tune into the live screening and conversation on FB.ME/dollysim aginationlibrary and Imagination Lbrary.com.
Parton created the Imagination Library to inspire a love for books and reading among the nation’s preschool children. Since inception in 1995, the Imagination Library has grown into a global endeavor and recently hit a new milestone, gifting its 150 millionth book. The Imagination Library is currently giving books to 1.7 million children around the world each month.
Dolly Parton said, “I am so excited that we can finally tell the whole story of the Imagination Library. It is certainly not just about me. Our story is the story of children, of families, and communities who all share the dream to inspire kids to love to read and to love to learn. My hope is this documentary will encourage more towns, more states, and even more countries to jump on board. One thing is for sure, I think this is the best investment I have ever made!”
“Wilson Books from Birth is happy that the Dollywood Foundation is providing the people of Wilson County the opportunity to participate in this premier event on Facebook,” said Peggy Simpson, program coordinator in Wilson County. “In connection with this event, the people in Wilson County will have an opportunity to support the Imagination Library program by donating to Wilson Books from Birth on the program’s Facebook page — Wilson Books From Birth, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. There is no charge to donate and 100% of the total funds go directly to the program in Wilson County. This year has been a challenge for the program and your support is needed!”
