Tim Edwards and Jennifer Apala want to share the ins and outs of agriculture with the world, and the two may be one step closer to their goal on Tuesday.
The Lebanon Planning Commission is set to vote that evening on a site plan for the Wilson County Agricultural Learning Center, which would span 22.5 acres on the fairgrounds.
Edwards and Apala intend to fund the estimated $4 million build through community donations and fundraisers, and have already collected a quarter of the cost. Their hope is to open the barn by July 2021.
“This project is exactly what it sounds like — an ag learning center,” Edwards said. “We were inspired by a study Kansas State University put out that found 98% of the population has nothing to do with agriculture. People are losing out on where their food comes from and how animals are born.”
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said the property in consideration is currently used as the birthing barn during the Wilson County Fair, and that it would maintain that function.
“Outside of the fair, they can have different events for FFA, 4-H and other clubs to come in,” he said. “It could also be used as a medical center during cattle and horse shows. The possibilities are endless.”
One possibility Edwards sees is for the center to reach across the world through social media without losing community focus. His inspiration comes from last year’s fair, when a Facebook live feed of the birthing barn racked up 15.5 million views from all 50 states and nearly as many countries.
“There’s no other barn in the country like it,” he said. “A live feed year-round would let us have a one-on-one communication and teaching deal, and we can promote workshops to people. For example, Mark Powell is one of our breeders, so he could come with a demonstration on shearing sheep for our community, but we can put a memo out to all of Tennessee’s FFA chapters or go even bigger so they can tune in on Facebook.”
The planning commission is likely to approve the site plan, since the Lebanon Planning Department has not identified any potential violations. The body placed it on the consent agenda during its most recent preliminary meeting.
“There are no open issues for this,” city planner Seth Harrison said. “It’s interior to the lot so … it’s in compliance.”
For now, Edwards and Apala are focused on fundraising opportunities for the center.
“Our next event is a music festival on April 25,” Apala said. “We’re bringing in a variety of performers, and it’ll be $10 a person. It’ll be on the entertainment stage at Fiddlers Grove.”
Several community partners have donated to the effort as well, and Edwards said engagement from outside the agricultural community has been strong.
“The public sees it as something that’s needed, because if we don’t have it people are going to lose important skills,” he said. “The University of Tennessee is backing the barn because it will have a vet clinic, and Middle Tennessee State University has shown interest because of a full clinic for cooking classes. It’s unstoppable what we can do with the barn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.