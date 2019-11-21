Wilson County archivists recognized as 2019 Tennessee Archives Institute graduates

Participants in the 2019 Tennessee Archives Institute were, front row from left, Julie Forkner, Lori Amos, Walter Pitt, Paul Barnette, Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Jailyn Grogan, Verna Webster, Cindy Vedros, Alida Gover, and John Oliver; and back row, Bill Loewer, Chris Gose, Tom Price, Ashley Armstrong, Monique Johnson Hodge, Sarah Arntz, Jami Awalt, Matthew Clark, Nat Taylor, Marion Conlon, Julie Kincheloe, Margot Still, Vanetta Stavely, Emily Harris, Barbara Presley, Christy Foreman, Bettina Warkentin, Herb Glafenhein, and Kim Skelton.

Submitted photo