The Wilson County debris removal contractors will begin debris removal on Wilson County maintained roads in response to the March 3 tornado.
Wilson County contractors are currently prioritizing debris removal based on the tornado path only. Residents of impacted areas are asked to place any tornado-generated debris on the public right-of-way. Normal household trash or “spring cleaning” waste will not be collected.
The public right-of-way is the area of residential property that extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole or easement. Residents are urged to separate the debris as follows:
• VEGETATIVE DEBRIS (whole trees, tree stumps, tree branches, tree trunks, and other leafy material)
• CONSTRUCTION AND DEMOLITION DEBRIS (building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, mattresses, plumbing)
• WHITE GOODS (refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps, ovens, ranges, washing machines, clothes dryers and water heaters)
• HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE (materials that are ignitable, reactive, toxic or corrosive such as paints, cleaners, pesticides, etc.)
• ELECTRONICS (TVs, computers, stereos, printers, faxes)
Only loose debris will be collected, bagged debris should not be placed on the public right-of-way.
Do not place debris near a water meter vault, fire hydrant or any other above-ground utility. Only debris placed on the public right-of-way will be eligible for collection until further notice.
The Wilson County contractors will make multiple passes through the impacted areas.
For more information, please call the Wilson County Mayor’s Office at (615)444-1383 or visit www.wilsoncountytn.gov
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.