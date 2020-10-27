The Wilson County Black History Committee had a lot to celebrate on Saturday.
For the first time in years, Pickett Chapel hosted an indoor event as the community gathered to celebrate WCBHC’s 25th anniversary. The organization also dedicated a historic marker for the chapel, with the funding covered by local student Sam Bond’s Eagle Scout project.
“We got approval from the Tennessee Historic Commission for the sign, and you can see it’s out there,” Bond said. “We have $1,000 here that I’ve raised in the past week.”
Pickett Chapel was built in 1827 by enslaved African Americans and has been used as a church and community theater. The WCBHC purchased the building in 2007 after it had fallen into disrepair and aims to establish an African American history museum on the property.
“As far as the restoration work the committee’s been doing, the interior doesn’t look a whole lot different than it did in 2007,” WCBHC member Phillip Hodge said, noting that stabilization had been the main focus for a decade. “But a few years ago we reported that all of those stabilization efforts are complete, and so the building is structurally sound now. We’ve also completed all the exterior improvements … we’re ready to turn our attention to the interior now.”
WCBHC member Bob Black said completing the project would make a significant impact on students in the community.
“This is going to be the center of the true history of Wilson County,” he said. “Our plans are to turn this into a teaching area with all of the displays, historic markers and everything else that we have that we want to make sure we don’t forget. I’ve said many times: if we don’t teach, the schools aren’t going to do it for us.”
State Sen. Mark Pody and State Rep. Clark Boyd are also backing the restoration project because of its historical significance. The two attended the celebration to present a proclamation from the Tennessee Senate honoring the WCBHC’s work.
“Through the education that I’ve been given by this committee, I’ve grown to know how very vital and important that something like this is,” Pody said. “As a community, we need to stand and not forget and help restore this.”
History was an important part of the celebration itself, with some of the WCBHC’s original members sharing stories of the committee’s early days.
The group formed in 1994 to create a book chronicling African American history in Wilson County. “In Their Own Voices: An Account of the Presence of African Americans in Wilson County” was published five years later.
“I was one of the younger members in this group of professionals, and I sat and listened to the stories monthly told,” WCBHC member Linda Tapley Barber said. “I saw in the face of the committee that we would get enough materials, we would interview more people, we would tell more stories and we would look at as many pictures as submitted to write this book — and we did.”
Another of the committee’s goals moving forward is to publish another edition of the book. WCBHC Mary Harris said several new members have joined in recent years and will play a role in that project.
“I appreciate each person being here today,” she said of the celebration. “I was not worried, but concerned that with the weather and everything that we wouldn’t have that many coming, but I am totally happy and feel blessed to have people to support us today.”
