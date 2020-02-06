Wilson County Court Appointed Special Advocates has received a $22,000 grant from The Healing Trust. The grant will be used for the salary of a part-time volunteer coordinator.
Wilson County CASA provides trained volunteers who advocate for child abuse victims. These volunteers then serve by appointment of Juvenile Judge Barry Tatum to speak to the safety, well-being, and best interests of children who have come to the attention of the court as a dependent child that is abused or neglected.
“We are deeply grateful for the life changing work done by these 23 grantee partners,” said The Healing Trust President & CEO Kristen Keely-Dinger, referring to recipients of the $1.4 million in grants released. “Their commitment to improving the health of the most vulnerable members of our community is inspiring.”
The mission of The Healing Trust, a private grant making foundation, is the sacred work of fostering healing and wholeness for vulnerable populations through strategic investing, philanthropy, and advocacy.
Recipients of the contributions include nonprofit organizations from 40 counties in Middle Tennessee that focus on advocacy, physical health, mental health, recovery from alcohol and drug abuse or healing from abuse, neglect, and violence. This year’s grants bring the collective grant making of The Healing Trust to over $94 million since 2002.
The Trust, while created out of the sale of Baptist Hospital to Ascension Health/St. Thomas Health Services, is a private, independent foundation and is not affiliated with the St. Thomas Health Services or the St. Thomas Health Services Fund.
Submitted to the Democrat
