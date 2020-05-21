The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee announces eight additional grants totaling $227,000 to area nonprofits and organizations, including two Wilson County churches, helping those affected by the deadly tornadoes of March 3.
The Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund advisory committee approved the latest round of grants last week.
The grant application is open and continuing to accept applications for immediate relief needs (food, shelter and short-term housing, clothing, clean up and debris removal, and financial assistance). The Fund is also now accepting requests for recovery assistance (legal, mental health/counseling, permanent housing, rebuilding/construction, and case management).
To date, 114 grants to 98 organizations have been deployed from the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, totaling more than $3.5 million. For more information, go to www.tornadoresponse.com.
To make a gift in support of Nashville and Middle Tennessee recovery efforts, visit www.cfmt.org.
The two Wilson County recipients are:
Crosspoint Church Mt. Juliet ($50,000) to provide cleanup and debris removal of trees in Wilson County destroyed in the tornado.
First Baptist Church of Lebanon ($20,000) to provide food, rent another direct financial assistance for residents of Wilson County.
In other news from The Community Foundation:
Anyone who is experiencing a current, unmet need as a result of the tornado may call the Tornado Recovery Connection at 615-270-9255. This call line is open 24/7.
The Tornado Recovery Connection provides callers with resources for immediate relief and helps identify those with long-term needs. The call line connects survivors with relief and rebuilding organizations, helping them get closer to fully recovering from the March 3 tornadoes.
Submitted to the Democrat
