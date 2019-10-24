Wilson County Commission picks Ali to fill District 17 vacancy

The Wilson County Commission elected Joe Ali to fill the vacancy in District 17 vacated by the resignation of Commissioner Gary Keith.
Keith resigned in early September, citing health problems as the reason for stepping down.
"I went 13 years only missing one meeting," Gary Keith said. "I need to focus on my health now and let someone else serve our county in this capacity."
Gary Keith nominated his son, Rusty Keith during the public hearing portion of Monday's meeting.
"A son's greatest wish is to make his father proud," Rusty Keith said. "By voting for me, it would give my father an opportunity to serve from home, through me, in something he loves."
Two others were nominated during the public hearing, Ken Nelson Jr. and Joe Ali. Sandy Donnell was nominated by the commissioners.
Each of the nominees had a few minutes to address the commissioners before the voting took place.
"Who am I? I'm a husband, a father of two, a business owner in Wilson County," Ali said. "This seat needs energy and I have it."
Each of the nominees spoke about Gary Keith and the legacy he is leaving.
"This man has done an
SEE ALI/PAGE A6
amazing job and it's going to be difficult for anyone to fill his shoes," Donnell said. "He was an asset to our county."
The commissioners then voted. During the first round of votes, none of the nominees received the 13 votes needed to have a majority, so the lowest-voted nominee, Donnell, who received only one vote, was rolled off of the ballot.
During the second round of voting, Ali received 13 votes, Keith received six and Nelson received five, making Ali the new commissioner for District 17.
Ali, owner of Auto Village of Lebanon, will serve until the general election on Aug. 6, 2020.
In an interview with the Lebanon Democrat on Wednesday, Keith said he will be running for the seat again in the general election.
"I'm very disappointed but I've already registered to run for the Republican primary for the seat in March," Keith said. "I don't know if Nelson or Ali intend to qualify, but for the time being I'm the only candidate running."
The commissioners also elected Dan Walker from District 10 to serve on the insurance committee, a vacancy that was created when Gary Keith resigned.
In other action, the Wilson County Commission:
Gave special recognition to the Mt. Juliet Middle School women's volleyball team for an undefeated season.Gave special recognition to Clyde Woods for celebrating his 100th birthday on Sept. 18.Approved reports from all committees.
