The Wilson County Commission is set to vote Monday on whether to replace Mt. Juliet Middle School’s gymnasium roof for $423,000 with a 30-year warranty.
“It is in bad shape,” Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright told the county’s education committee on Thursday. “Leaks, damage on the walls, tar coming down.”
Wright said the roof dates back to roughly the 1970s, when MJMS was built as a replacement for a fire-damaged school. WCS is also expected to start demolition on the tornado-damaged West Wilson Middle and Stoner Creek Elementary soon and is awaiting a final OK.
“We were ready to get a bulldozer out there with some hard hats,” Wright said. “It’s down to engineers and the insurance company now working with getting in some final numbers, so the talk is far more encouraging than it was even two weeks ago.”
Both the county’s education and budget committees are recommending the repairs. In addition, the budget committee backed a request from the Wilson County Judicial Commission to hire two part-time judicial commissioners.
“We are having some issues at the judicial commissioner’s office,” Wilson County Attorney Mike Jennings said. “We’re looking at hiring a new director, not a chief judicial commissioner but a director. We have a vacancy right now in a full-time position … we now have an additional vacancy in part-time.”
That means there are currently six full-time and two part-time judicial commissioners. They serve terms of office and answer to the county government rather than the office director, which Jennings sees as a problem.
“We’ve got a situation over there now where these shortages, with these vacancies, we’ve got people who don’t want to work with other people, frankly,” he said. “And they’ll call in sick, they’ll say I’m not going to be scheduled for this one and it’s creating major problems for the director and the assistant director.”
If the county commission votes to add the two part-time positions, they would be at-will employees the office director would have authority to dismiss. Part-time judicial commissioners are paid $19 an hour and work 90 hours a month.
“It’s going to be a way to get people in there to work,” District 19 Commissioner William Glover said. “You’re also, you’re not having to pay benefits, all that kind of stuff and it gives you a little more flexibility to cover those that are calling in sick and not able to come in.”
Glover chairs the county’s judicial committee, which works alongside the judicial commission. He said the plan is for future judicial commissioners to also be hired at-will rather than appointed.
The Wilson County Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday at the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
