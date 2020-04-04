The Wilson County Community Help Center is back to work after a two-week closure.
Residents can stop by for several essential services on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but most donations and thrift shopping are still unavailable. Employees are still accepting food donations through the door from people who call ahead.
“We had to cut it back to things we feel are vital services right now,” WCCHC Executive Director Ben Spicer said. “We want to make sure everyone’s health is taken care of, that their bellies are full and that their lights stay on.”
Staff are currently providing food boxes, assistance with utility payments and gas vouchers for those who need out-of-county medical treatment. They can also help fill prescriptions for people without insurance and those taking Ensure during cancer treatment.
“On our first day, we were able to supply about eight food boxes, two to three orders of Ensure and worked with someone who came in asking for utility help,” Spicer said. “We also supplied bread to another food bank in town, so I think things are going pretty well and I anticipate it will pick up as more people become aware we’re working again.”
WCCHC Operations Manager Carmellia Ingram said traffic continued to pick up over the next few days, and employees are not expecting to run out of supplies.
“People are very thankful for the assistance,” she said. “I think everyone’s scared right now because we’ve had a bad few weeks with the virus and the tornado, and we want to make sure they have what they need to feel better.”
Ingram is one of three employees still working at the WCCHC, which had previously closed for two weeks in case any items inside had been exposed to COVID-19. Services are now being carried out through the door, and employees are sanitizing to make sure the building stays clean.
“It makes you feel good to help people out, and I think it’s essential that we’re here during a time like this,” Ingram said. “We also help Cedarcroft Home out if we ever have extra food, and help the local churches like Immanuel Baptist Church with their food banks.”
Employees are monitoring the spread of the virus in two-week increments to determine when they can safely reopen the building, and people may be able to bring donations again later this month.
“We anticipate, hopefully, that we can start taking donations again on April 20,” Spicer said. “If somebody needs help, they can call our normal number at 615-449-1896. Not only the tornado, but the virus are circumstantial things we need to deal with. We’re pretty covered up, so I think it’s very important to provide these things that are going to sustain life.”
