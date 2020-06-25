The Wilson County Convention Visitors Bureau is set to unveil its third mural in the countywide mural initiative, PaintWilCo, on Wednesday. This mural is the third of 10 murals projected to be completed by the end of 2020.
The mural will be located at 312 E. Main St. in Lebanon. It is located across the street from the Wilson County Veterans Museum and Plaza. The mural is being presented in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission and matching funds from the Wilson County Convention and Visitors Bureau. The mural is being painted by Brad VanHook from Advance Signs in Lebanon. The wall was donated by Darrell and Lisa Noble, owners of Cedar City RV.
“I, first of all, believe the mural project is a wonderful project on so many fronts. The beautification, the opportunity for tourism, the conversations they bring, the opportunity for pictures which produces memories and the culture it brings to our county,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. “I’m thankful for this one and what it means and stands for. Thanks to those who made this happen both the mural and what the mural portrays.”
The mural unveiling is open to the public and will take place at 3:30 p.m. For more information, contact Jason Johnson, Wilson County Tourism director at jason.johnson@wilsoncountytn.gov or call the WilCo office at 615-547-6439.
Submitted to the Democrat
