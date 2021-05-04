Wilson County has been recognized with an award for Excellence in Community Engagement and Outreach for the creation of a Wilson County flag by the Greater Nashville Regional Council.
The council, which is composed of 65 mayors and executives, two members of the General Assembly, and 26 mayoral appointments, provides a forum for collaboration among communities in the greater Nashville metropolitan area. Each year, GNRC honors its members and partners with two types of awards. Grand awards, named after influential leaders throughout GNRC’s history, are presented to individuals or organizations for demonstrated leadership on a regional scale. The Excellence in Local Government awards recognizes county governments and municipalities for projects or initiatives that serve as a model for peers across the region.
While working toward a three-star accreditation, leaders from across the county discussed the assets of Wilson County and determined the need for a county flag for identity and unity. From this discussion, several individuals conducted research for the description and design of the flag. It made its debut at the 2019 Wilson County Fair and serves as a symbol of Wilson County’s strength, unity, and pride for generations to come.
“I can’t say thank you enough to all the people who had a hand in the creation of our flag,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. “I believe having this unique symbol in our county signifies our strength, unity and resiliency.”
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.