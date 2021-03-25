Wilson County Health Department is now booking COVID-19 vaccine appointment for anyone age 16 and older, it announced Wednesday.
To book an appointment, visit vaccinate.tn.gov and click the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page. For help scheduling a vaccination, call 866-442-5301.
“We’re excited to announce the expanded eligibility to all residents aged 16 and older” said Brittany Cox, assistant regional director for Mid-Cumberland. “The more people in Wilson County who choose to get their vaccinations, the sooner our community can return to normal day-to-day activities.”
Cox also encouraged residents to continue wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick.
