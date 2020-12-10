Even during the challenges of 2020, the Wilson County Fair Livestock Shows proved to be a ray of sunshine for livestock exhibitors.

With all the cancellations of traditional fairs, the International Association of Fairs and Expositions updated their contests so more fairs could still compete for awards. Entries were judged by industry professionals, and awards were presented during the annual IAFE Convention held virtually in December. Winners were selected from the membership of the IAFE which has over 1,800 members from around the globe.

Wilson County received a total of 14 awards in four categories, including Agriculture Awards, Communications Awards, Sponsorship Awards and Non-Fair Facility Usage.

Agriculture Awards

1st place — Agriculture Education during COVID-19 Video — Video created by Doug Fiehweg

2nd place — Correcting a COVID-19 Related Issue or Challenge — Continuing Wilson County Fair Livestock Shows

2nd place — Partnership with Outside Groups/Businesses — Businesses and Associations Sponsorship of Livestock Shows

3rd place — Innovative Ways Technology was Used Within Agriculture — Use of Cyberlink Director for Ag Education (with Cryoport Systems) Video

3rd place — Any Other Agriculture Program, Exhibit or Outreach — Pee Wee Showmanship

Communication Awards

1st place — Budget Friendly Tactics

2nd place — Communication to Fairgoers About the Status of the 2020 Fair

2nd place — Single Photo of Fairgrounds Being Used to Serve the Community — Free Milk Give-Away

3rd place — At-home Activities Non-Video — Coloring Book Page and Ag Education Activities

Sponsorship Awards

1st place — New Sponsor Outreach — Endorsement from Tennessee Department of Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher to encourage new sponsors

2nd place — Sponsor Communication

Non-Fair Facility Usage

1st place — Unique Event Created to Utilize the Facility During the Pandemic — Free Milk Give-Away

1st place — Facility Beautification Project — updated bathrooms with themes

1st place — Facility Partnerships — Tennessee Farm Bureau

— Submitted to the Democrat

Submitted to the Democrat

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.