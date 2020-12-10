Even during the challenges of 2020, the Wilson County Fair Livestock Shows proved to be a ray of sunshine for livestock exhibitors.
With all the cancellations of traditional fairs, the International Association of Fairs and Expositions updated their contests so more fairs could still compete for awards. Entries were judged by industry professionals, and awards were presented during the annual IAFE Convention held virtually in December. Winners were selected from the membership of the IAFE which has over 1,800 members from around the globe.
Wilson County received a total of 14 awards in four categories, including Agriculture Awards, Communications Awards, Sponsorship Awards and Non-Fair Facility Usage.
Agriculture Awards
1st place — Agriculture Education during COVID-19 Video — Video created by Doug Fiehweg
2nd place — Correcting a COVID-19 Related Issue or Challenge — Continuing Wilson County Fair Livestock Shows
2nd place — Partnership with Outside Groups/Businesses — Businesses and Associations Sponsorship of Livestock Shows
3rd place — Innovative Ways Technology was Used Within Agriculture — Use of Cyberlink Director for Ag Education (with Cryoport Systems) Video
3rd place — Any Other Agriculture Program, Exhibit or Outreach — Pee Wee Showmanship
Communication Awards
1st place — Budget Friendly Tactics
2nd place — Communication to Fairgoers About the Status of the 2020 Fair
2nd place — Single Photo of Fairgrounds Being Used to Serve the Community — Free Milk Give-Away
3rd place — At-home Activities Non-Video — Coloring Book Page and Ag Education Activities
Sponsorship Awards
1st place — New Sponsor Outreach — Endorsement from Tennessee Department of Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher to encourage new sponsors
2nd place — Sponsor Communication
Non-Fair Facility Usage
1st place — Unique Event Created to Utilize the Facility During the Pandemic — Free Milk Give-Away
1st place — Facility Beautification Project — updated bathrooms with themes
1st place — Facility Partnerships — Tennessee Farm Bureau
— Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.