Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part series looking back at major events in Wilson County throughout 2020. The first installment was published in the Democrat’s Tuesday, Dec. 29 edition.
COVID-19 continued disrupting every facet of life in Wilson County, but the second half of 2020 also marked a concerted effort to fight back.
Schools adapted to virtual learning, new businesses moved into Lebanon to help with vaccine and mask distribution and frontline workers began receiving the county’s first doses of FDA-approved vaccines.
Here’s a closer look at some of the major events the county experienced in the latter half of the year:
July 6
Country music legend and longtime Wilson County resident Charlie Daniels died of a hemorrhagic stroke at the age of 83. The Country Music Hall of Famer was known for hits like “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” and “Long Haired Country Boy.”
Local law enforcement escorted Daniels’ body to Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, where the community gathered on July 8 for a star-studded public memorial service.
July 17
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto signed an executive order requiring county residents to wear face masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Local case counts numbered approximately 1,457 with 18 deaths at the time.
Daily case averages dropped from 40.4 to 22.1 during the time the mandate was in place, and Wilson County Schools later implemented its own mask mandate ahead of the 2020-21 school year.
Aug. 6
Voters reshaped the Wilson County Board of Education in the county’s general election, with Carrie Hartzog Pfieffer (Zone 1), Jonathan A. White (Zone 3), Larry Tomlinson (Zone 5) and Jamie Diane Farough (Zone 7) winning the four seats up for grabs.
Other winners included Rusty Keith (Wilson County Commission District 17), Stephen Goodall (Assessor of Property), Ensley Hagan (General Sessions Judge Division III), Joel Thacker (LSSD board), Michael Collins (15th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Division II) and Shelley Thompson Gardner (15th Judicial District Public Defender).
Aug. 13
Green Hill High School celebrated the start of its first year with a ribbon cutting as students prepared for class the following week. The project cost $107 million and is Wilson County Schools’ largest facility to date.
Because the tornado damage to its schools earlier in the year caused the district to have to restructure, GHHS also doubled as a temporary home for Mt. Juliet Middle School’s seventh and eighth grade students.
Aug. 13 — 20
The Wilson County Fair hosted its series of livestock shows as planned despite the fair’s cancellation announced earlier in the year. Organizers made the decision to benefit students who spent the year training for the competitions.
An estimated 3,400 animals and 1,050 exhibitors attended the series of shows. Beef cattle in particular saw a sharp growth, nearly doubling 2019’s entry numbers.
Sept. 28
Mayor Hutto announced an end to the county’s mask mandate, citing a drop in 14-day case averages since its implementation. At the time, the county had seen approximately 3,519 cases and 45 deaths.
Schools, businesses and long-term care facilities were not impacted by the order and many continued to adhere to mask mandates on their premises.
Sept. 29
N95 respirator manufacturer Moldex-Metric, Inc. announced plans for a facility at 400 Innovative Way in Lebanon, positioning the city on the front lines of mask production heading into 2021.
The company looks to create roughly 220 jobs in the community over the next three years through the $25 million investment, and also has plans for a $6 million site expansion.
Oct. 22
A second wave of COVID-19 cases prompted Mayor Hutto to reinstate Wilson County’s mask mandate. The county had seen approximately 4,455 cases and 55 deaths as a result of the virus as the mandate took effect.
That same week, Mt. Juliet Elementary became the first of many local schools to move into remote learning for two weeks as a result of the case surge.
Oct. 27
Lebanon High School senior Aiden Britt dominated the Region 5-Large cross country meet with a 36-second first-place finish at Sanders Ferry Park, securing a spot at the TSSAA State Meet.
Green Hill High School’s boys’ and girls’ programs, Wilson Central’s girls and Mt. Juliet’s Kasey Quezada also qualified for the state meet through the event.
Nov. 1
Cold Chain Technologies opened a new facility in Lebanon to meet distribution demands as the FDA worked through the approval process for a pair of COVID-19 vaccines.
The plant is expected to employ 262 people at full capacity and play a major role in vaccine distribution into 2021.
Nov. 3
Rick Bell became Lebanon’s 54th mayor after a four-way election against incumbent Bernie Ash, former city councilor Rob Cesternino and artist-actor John DeMoor.
Meanwhile, Mt. Juliet’s voters chose James Maness over Wilson County Commissioner Dan Walker in the city’s mayoral election. Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings was reelected without opposition.
Other local election winners included Lebanon City Council members Joey Carmack, Fred Burton and Tick Bryan, Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners members Ray Justice, Scott Hefner and Jennifer Milele and Watertown City Council members Laura Lea Cromer, Brandy Holcomb and Jim Mahoney.
Nov. 6
Aiden Britt won the Class large boys’ state cross country championship, saving his energy to pull ahead of second-place-finisher Kevin Vanderkolk with 800 meters left in the race.
The senior posted a time of 15:29.69 for the 5K along the banks of Old Hickory Lake. He is LHS’ fourth TSSAA title holder, after the 1971 girls’ basketball team, 1984 wrestler Jeff Lester and 2016 bowler Tyler Moore.
Dec. 9
With increasing numbers of schools affected by COVID-19 case surges, Wilson County Schools opted to close out the semester on a remote learning model. The Lebanon Special School District remained on a hybrid model.
WCS hopes to return to a traditional model for its K-5 students and a hybrid model for grades 6-12 in 2021.
Dec. 18
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital began distributing the first local COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline workers after receiving shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine.
Health care workers have also been administering doses of the Moderna vaccine since Dec. 23. The general public is expected to be able to take the vaccine in the months ahead, after high-risk groups have been accounted for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.