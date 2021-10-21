Three county government seats were vacated in the last month, requiring the Wilson County Commission to fill them. The process was completed with little fanfare during a regularly-scheduled meeting Monday.
The vacancies included a county commissioner seat, a school-board member, a general sessions court judge.
To fill the District 2 county commissioner seat vacated by the former commissioner, Cyndi Bannach, the floor was opened for public comments and submission of names for consideration. The only member of the audience who wished to speak was Brad Lytle, chairman of the Republican Party of Wilson County.
Lytle’s appeal to the county commission focused on Bannach’s Republican voting record.
“District 2 has a history of voting republican,” Lytle said. “The resigning commissioner also has a history of voting Republican.”
As Lytle put it Monday, the county commission should select a candidate with “Republican values,” to fill Bannach’s seat. That’s why he submitted Richard “Rick” Brown’s name for consideration.
Since Lytle was the only one to speak, the time for comment was closed for this seat. It went to the county commission, which had final say in the nomination. District 3 Commissioner Bobby Franklin nominated Brown, who was appointed by a roll-call vote with a confirmed majority.
Brown was subsequently sworn in and took Bannch’s former seat.
School-board appointment
The vacancy on the school board was for zone 3 following Jon White’s September resignation. Once again, the floor was opened up for public comments and submissions of names for consideration.
A fourth-grade teacher from Carroll-Oakland School, Blake Hunt, took the podium to endorse her former colleague, Melissa Lynn, for the seat on the school board. Hunt said that she worked with Lynn for seven years, and during that time, the latter became a mentor and someone she looked up to.
“During our time working together, (Lynn) has always put the interest of her kids’ lives first,” said Hunt. “She loves our students and would do anything to advocate for them.”
Lynn was a Wilson County educator for 34 years before retiring. Ultimately, Lynn was nominated for the role by District 9 Commissioner Sara Patton.
The decision to select Lynn was met with unanimous support from the present commissioners.
Lynn was delighted to accept the nomination.
“This appointment was so important to me that I gave up my Monday Night Football tickets to be here,” Lynn said.
Filling the seat
When long-serving judge Haywood Barry announced his intent to step down from his seat and leave an unexpired term on the table, the commission decided it would be apt to move to fill his seat quickly in order to give the incoming judge ample time to prepare for the new role.
On behalf of Assistant District Attorney General Jimmy Lea, a fellow attorney who attended — Jack Lowery, Jr. — addressed the commission to have Lea’s name thrown into the ring for consideration.
In support of Lea, Lowery pointed to his record as ADA as grounds for approval.
“He’s been with the district attorney general office since 2007,” said Lowery. “He has prosecuted literally thousands of cases from murder to white-collar crimes.
“I know his character and his dedication to the law. I’ve been across from him in court before.”
Without any other names from the audience, the public comment section was closed. District 12 Commissioner Terry Ashe nominated Lea, who was subsequently selected by the commission with a unanimous vote.
