Wilson Habitat for Humanity hosted its annual Houses of Hope dinner and auction on Thursday with a theme of "A Home for the Holidays."
Highlights included a performance by musician Jason Lyle Black, videos of Wilson Habitat for Humanity homeowners, the presentation of Habitat's annual awards, and a holiday-themed silent auction. The event was coordinated by Habitat board members, led by Event Chair Kate Dailey of Pinnacle Financial Partners. The evening raised more than $27,000 in support of affordable homeownership in Wilson County.
Habitat used the occasion to honor key supporters and volunteers.
The Dave Wilmer Spirit of Volunteerism Award was presented to Carol Corley for eight years of volunteer service at the Habitat ReStore. Horizon Construction and Development sponsored the award presented by Hal Bone.
The Spirit of Habitat Award went to the Mt. Juliet Church of Christ for sponsoring a day build for 10 consecutive years for Wilson Habitat's Faith Build. Minister Craig Evans accepted the award from sponsor Tyler Allen of FirstBank.
Dr. Thomas Kowal received the Community Partnership Award for participating 10 years in Habitat's annual Golf Challenge, and for raising additional sponsorships for the event. The Wilson Habitat ReStore sponsored the award, which was presented by Restore Manager Kim Schick.
"This was our seventh year to host the Houses of Hope event, and it was the largest one to date for attendance and funding raised," said Wilson Habitat for Humanity Director Tory Tredway. "We are grateful for all the guests and sponsors who took time out of their busy schedules on a cold, rainy night to support Habitat in Wilson County."
Guests enjoyed the beautiful setting at Tuckers Gap Event Center and the incredible Italian meal prepared by Sammy B's Catering.
Known as "The Backwards Piano Man," Jason Lyle Black captivated the audience with his skills on the piano and his humorous renditions of songs "not to play at a wedding and songs not to play at a funeral." As a teenager, he taught himself how to play the piano backwards, and he displayed this unique talent to a delighted Habitat audience.
Wilson Habitat is grateful for the many sponsorships that helped make the evening possible.
Meal sponsor: former board member Linda Rising
Entertainment sponsor: Mt. Juliet Advisors
Beverage sponsor: Pillar to Post Home Inspectors
Dessert sponsor: Wildberry Catering
SEE HOPE/PAGE A5
Table sponsors included: the Hometown Team, Kiwanis Club of Lebanon, Lebanon General Practice, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Rytech, Wilson Bank & Trust, Southern Bank of Tennessee, and EPM Financial.
Wilson Habitat for Humanity seeks to put God's love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. The work of Habitat in Wilson County began in 1992 and Wilson Habitat has now built 80 houses and renovated three, serving 83 households. Prior to becoming homeowners, Habitat future homeowners attend home education classes, work at the build site, and volunteer at Habitat's retail outlet, the ReStore.
To request an application or to receive more information about Wilson Habitat for Humanity, call 615-453-4539 or visit http://www.habitatnashville.org/wilson.
