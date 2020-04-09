Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto has selected Gayle Hibbert as the new marketing director of the Wilson County Expo Center.
Hibbert replaces Charity Toombs, who resigned in February. Hutto praised Toombs’ work.
“She did a great job for us,” he said, adding that the expo center had been “in the black” in large part because of Toombs’ marketing efforts.
Hibbert is graduate of the University of Colorado with a bachelor’s degree in communications. Previously employed with Haverty’s as a sales specialist, she has over eight years of experience as both a marketing and event director. A native of Washington state, Hibbert has resided in Lebanon, since 2017.
“Ms. Hibbert represented herself well during her interview and presented impeccable references. She is eager to begin her duties and I believe she will be an asset to Wilson County,” Hutto said in a news release. “I’d like to say thank you to the committee for their hard work, especially under the circumstances we have faced the past few weeks. Also, thank you to those who applied and interviewed for the position. I feel that everyone worked well through the hurdles we were presented, and I appreciate everyone’s patience.”
Hibbert will begin her duties on May 4. She will be paid $57,088 per year.
“I am very grateful that my intentional search for a role to serve my Wilson County home led me to this opportunity as the marketing director for the expo center,” Hibbert said in the release. “I look forward to working toward making a meaningful impact and contributing to the dynamic growth and development of the expo center and our community.”
The county received 23 applications for the position. A commitee selected four applicants to interview in person, and after those interviews recommeded Hibbert to Hutto.
