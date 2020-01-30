A 20-year-old has had more charges heaped upon him, in addition to the charge of simple possession he already faced, after he allegedly lit a marijuana cigarette in a Wilson County courtroom on Monday.
Wilson County resident Spencer Boston appeared in front of Judge Haywood Barry on a charge of simple possession. According to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Moore, Boston reached into his pocket and pulled out a marijuana cigarette and some matches.
“Boston was discussing his charge with Barry and he was saying he thought pot should be legalized,” said Moore. “When he lit up he turned to the crowd and said, ‘We the people deserve better.’ Most of the crowd started laughing.”
Boston had the cigarette lit a few seconds before he was detained by the bailiff. Barry immediately charged him with disorderly conduct and simple possession along with contempt of court, to which Boston will have to serve a mandatory 10 days.
“I know he will have to serve the 10 days for contempt before he can bond out,” said Moore. “His bond is set at $3,000.”
If Boston was seeking publicity, he got it, as the story has gone national, including on CNN and ABC News.
