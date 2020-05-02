A Wilson County man died as a result of a shooting Thursday night, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers responded about 10 p.m. to a house in the 400 block of North Greenhill Road, north of Mt. Juliet. There they found the victim, a man in his late 20s, according to WCSO Capt. Scott Moore.
He said the investigation is ongoing, but it appears more likely that it was an accidental or self-inflicted gunshot, rather than homicide. He expects the investigation to wrap up early next week.
