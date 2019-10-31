Wilson County has announced the hiring of ZaBrina Seay as its newest veterans service officer. Seay started Oct. 16.
According to a county news release, a search for a new VSO began after the Michael McPherson. The interview panel graded the applicants and narrowed it down to five candidates for first round interviews. After the first round, the panel selected three individuals to make presentations to the veterans' organization groups. At the conclusion of the presentations, the veterans' organizations members who attend the presentations were asked to vote, by paper ballot, for their choice of VSO. The candidates then interviewed with Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and Human Resources Director Von Barr. Afterwards, Mayor Hutto reached out to the commissioners who had attended the presentations, veterans' organization leaders and the Veterans Office staff for their comments regarding the presentations.
Seay will attend VSO training in Franklin in November to complete her certification.
"The hiring process for a position such as this takes much time and consideration. I appreciate the hard work and dedication of our interview pane," Hutto said in the release. "Thank you to everyone who applied and was also able to attend the interview presentations. During her interview and presentation, Ms. Seay presented herself professionally, was detailed and organized. We look forward to working with ZaBrina and have the highest of expectations for her and the Veterans Service Office."
Retired Lt. Col. ZaBrina Seay chose to come back home to live in Wilson County after 20 years in the military. She describes herself as "a soldier for life" because she is committed to a lifetime of service to our military, our nation and our community. Seay said she has a passion for helping Veterans and their families and she feels like this position will allow her to continue to walk in her purpose by serving and honoring Wilson County's elite Veteran's Alumni Network, our Patriots.
Seay's grew up in Wilson County in a military family including her father, William Seay, who retired from the Army with over 20 years of service; brother, Lorenzo Seay, served eight years in the Marines; aunt Elizabeth Henderson, who retired from the Army with over 20 years of service and is currently in the Tennessee State Veterans' Home-Murfreesboro.
Seay graduated from Lebanon High School and earned a bachelor's degree in biology from Xavier University of Louisiana. She received her commission from Tulane University, Army ROTC in 1994. She is currently enrolled in a Master of Arts in Education Administration program with Touro University International. She has three daughters and one son.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.