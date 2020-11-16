With less than three weeks remaining until the tnAchieves mentor application deadline, Wilson County still needs 16 mentors to meet student demand. Statewide, 2,300 mentors are still needed to reach the goal of 9,000.
In 2021, mentors will serve their community virtually using tnAchieves CONNECT. tnAchieves CONNECT is a new platform that allows for safe communication between mentors and students.
Mentors support local TN Promise applicants as they transition from high school to college. They remind students of important deadlines, serve as a trusted college resource and, most importantly, encourage students to achieve their goals. The time commitment is small, only about one hour per month.
“Mentoring does not require an extensive knowledge of the college-going process,” said tnAchieves Director of Mentors Tyler Ford. “tnAchieves will provide the training and resources necessary to ensure mentors are successful in guiding their students.”
Those wanting to learn more about mentoring are invited to attend an upcoming informational webinar set to take place today at 4 p.m. or Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. Each session will present on the same material and last for 20 minutes. Those interested in attending an upcoming webinar can register at www.tnAchieves.org/mentors. If you are unable to attend an informational webinar, you can learn more at www.tnachieves.org/mentors/apply.
Mentors must be 21 years of age, are subject to a background check and complete a one-hour training.
