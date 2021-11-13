A little bit of rain wasn’t enough to dampen anyone’s spirits at Thursday morning’s Veterans Day parade in Lebanon.
In anticipation of the weather though, the parade’s start time was pushed forward, and the ceremony moved inside the Wilson County Courthouse, where more than 100 people packed shoulder-to-shoulder to take part in the tribute to local veterans.
Marching bands from Wilson County high schools provided the musical backdrop for the parade, which began by the Lebanon Wilson County Library on Main Street and proceeded to the veterans museum’s plaza. The plaza is home to the Eternal Flame, a memorial monument on which multiple veterans organizations’ leaders placed a wreath to honor the veterans who paid the greatest of sacrifices.
Some of these leaders included President of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Mike Myer, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 Commander Bill Moss, American Legion Post 15 Commander Pete Norman and American Legion Post 281 Commander Max Wix.
Chairman of the Wilson County Veterans Day Committee Jim Harding served as the emcee of the indoor ceremony, and he became a teacher of sorts. He had a Veterans Day quiz available for attendees to attempt.
One question that he brought up was about why Veterans Day isn’t possessive, and it quickly turned into a grammar lesson with a deeper meaning. Harding explained that an apostrophe could indicate that the day belongs to a certain group of veterans, so by leaving it off, the day remains reserved for all veterans.
Steve Wilson, a retired army officer living in Wilson County, delivered remarks as the event’s keynote speaker. He shared tales of his own service and how it had taken him to all corners of the globe. His lengthy and expansive interaction with so many veterans from so many different walks of life soon became the focal point of his speech.
“Wherever you were when your journey began or why you selected your path may be different than everyone in this room,” Wilson said. “But ultimately, every veteran’s journey began by raising our right hand and more importantly placing our left hand on the Bible.”
As Wilson explained, that oath follows a veteran to the grave.
“No one has ever relieved you of that oath, nor will they,” Wilson said. “No government entity can ever remove that identity, not in this life and not in eternity.”
More significantly, the service of a veteran becomes more than just a title they share within the company of all the men and women who have served.
“It becomes that identity,” Wilson said.
For Wilson, where his journey would take him was unclear when he first took his oath.
“When I raised my hand, I wasn’t sure of what my journey would be, and honestly, I’m still not sure what may lie ahead,” Wilson said. “But I am sure of this ... veterans will recognize what we have in common.”
Those traits that Wilson alluded to include “sacrifice, service, truth-seeking and integrity.”
Wilson took a few minutes to expand on the final one, by sharing words from his father.
“To be a good leader, to be a good subordinate, to give commands or receive them, that man or woman must with absoluteness be a person of integrity,” said Wilson as he relayed what his father had told him more than 40 years ago when he began his service.
For Wilson, it’s always boiled down to this trait.
“If they aren’t a person of integrity, nothing else matters,” Wilson said. “And if they are a person of integrity, nothing else matters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.