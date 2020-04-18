Wilson County’s COVID-19 case count rose to 171 on Friday — with the death toll remaining at one and 85 recovered — ahead of free drive-through testing scheduled for Saturday at the Wilson County Health Department.
Nurses and National Guard medics will be on hand to collect nasal swabs from 9 a.m. to noon, with test results available within 72 hours.
“There are 15 new drive-through pop-up test sites across the state this weekend, in addition to the vast number of testing facilities we have all across our state,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a media briefing Thursday. “All of this is in an effort to expand testing in Tennessee, so we encourage you, if you are not feeling well for any reason, to go out there and get tested. It will give us a greater understanding of how the virus is moving in our state.”
Tennessee will also receive more than $2.3 billion in receive federal funding through the CARES Act to help offset COVID-19 related expenses. Lee has created a task to determine how to distribute the money starting Wednesday.
“This funding provides tremendous opportunity, but it also has a significant level of responsibility to it,” he said. “We’re partnering with the legislature and with constitutional officers … to steward these funds and make sure they’re well spent in our state.”
Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey also spoke at the Thursday briefing and was optimistic about the work being done to prevent the virus from spreading.
“Today’s case count is 6,262, which is a 3% day over day increase,” she said. “That is the smallest day over day increase we have seen, and we are confident we are flattening the curve.”
As Tennesseans across the state head out to drive-through testing sites this weekend, officials are hoping to see a clearer picture of the virus’ impact as they work toward reopening the economy.
“You don’t have to wait until the weekend to get tested,” Piercey said. “You can go to your local health department — we do encourage you to call ahead — but you can go there five days a week and get tested, or come on the weekend.”
