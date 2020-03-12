High school and middle school sports in Wilson County will be suspended through at least March 22 with a few exceptions, a Wilson County Schools official confirmed Thursday afternoon.
Chuck Whitlock, the health services supervisor who also serves as the district’s athletic director, confirmed the decision made by schools director Donna Wright and deputy director Mickey Hall in conjunction with the closing of schools next week due to the threat of the coronavirus. Lebanon Special Schools District has also canceled classes for next week.
Some of the exceptions include teams on spring break trips will be allowed to play their games as scheduled as well as the Lebanon girls and Mt. Juliet boys basketball teams in the TSSAA Championships, which is dealing with the COVID-19 issue by restricting attendance at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center to the team party, an administrator and immediate families of team members.
“We got a few out of town,” Whitlock said. “We’ll let them continue playing in their tournaments. We got two teams in Pigeon Forge, one in Gulf Shores… We’re going to let them finish.
“We have the two basketball teams still alive.”
Games scheduled Thursday were allowed to proceed.
“We had a few games scheduled for (Thursday),” Whitlock said. “Due to the late notification, we’re allowing to go as scheduled.”
Athletics will be shut down, including practices, through March 22 with practices and games resuming March 23, as of right now.
“We’ve got a blanket until the 22nd and will evaluate going forward,” Whitlock said.
