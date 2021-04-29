The Greater Nashville Regional Council has announced the recipients of its 2020 Local Government Awards, which honors excellence in public service across Middle Tennessee. Wilson County was recognized with an award for excellence in Economic Development for the Blue-Ribbon Initiative.
The council, which is composed of 65 mayors and executives, two members of the General Assembly, and 26 mayoral appointments, provides a forum for collaboration among communities in the greater Nashville metropolitan area. Each year, GNRC honors its members and partners with two types of awards. Grand awards, named after influential leaders throughout GNRC’s history, are presented to individuals or organizations for demonstrated leadership on a regional scale. The Excellence in Local Government awards recognizes county governments and municipalities for projects or initiatives that serve as a model for peers across the region.
Local chamber presidents, Melanie Minter, Mark Hinesley and Austin Floyd, joined Mayor Hutto for a presentation of awards and he thanked them for their dedicated service to our county.
As the COVID-19 crisis wreaked havoc, Wilson County took steps to alleviate the strain on local businesses by joining forces with Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee Pledge and creating the Blue-Ribbon Initiative. The Lebanon Wilson County, Mt. Juliet and Watertown chambers of commerce participated in giving out blue ribbons to small businesses in Wilson County who took the Tennessee Pledge. The pledge encouraged best business practices for industries, along with continued social distancing. The Blue-Ribbon initiative follows these same principles at the local level.
“2020 was a challenging year for our county,” Hutto said in a news release from the county announcing the award. “ I’ve been humbled by the way our people pull together in times of crisis to find the best solutions to current problems. I am so thankful to our local chambers for this collaboration and their efforts to maintain and create business opportunities through such a trying time in our county’s history.”
“The work being done by the local communities and professionals working for citizens across Middle Tennessee is inspiring,” said Michael Skipper, executive director for GNRC, in the release. “It is an honor to highlight their hard work and share these best practices with the rest of the region.”
Submitted to the Democrat
