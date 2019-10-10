Wilson County receives regional excellence award

Wilson County was recently recognized for its land use planning initiative related to the Hamilton Springs Train Station.
The award came at the Greater Nashville Regional Council annual awards ceremony on Sept. 25.
This award celebrates the opening in September 2018 of the Hamilton Springs station. The stop on the Music City Star is the heart of the first transit-oriented development (TOD) in Tennessee. Consisting of 3.2 acres, the station includes a park-and-ride with 160 lighted parking spaces and is the sixth stop on the Music City Star commuter route. The Hamilton Springs Station TOD plan was recognized bythe GNRC with a local government award in 2012.
"The work being done by the local communities and professionals working for citizens across Middle Tennessee is inspiring," said Michael Skipper, executive director for GNRC. "It is an honor to highlight their hard work and share these best practices with the rest of the region."
The GNRC, which is composed of 65 mayors and executives, two members of the General Assembly, and 26 mayoral appointments, provides a forum for collaboration among communities in the greater Nashville metropolitan area. Each year, GNRC honors its membership and partners with two types of awards. Grand awards, named after influential leaders throughout GNRC's history, are presented to individuals or organizations for demonstrated leadership on a regional scale. The Excellence in Local Government awards recognize county governments and municipalities for projects or initiatives that serve as a model for peers across the region. This year, GNRC presented 19 local government awards.
