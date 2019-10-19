Wilson County has been recognized for excellence in economic development by the Greater Nashville Regional County. The award is for the Paint WilCo Art Initiative, according to a news release.
The council, which is composed of 65 mayors and executives, two members of the General Assembly, and 26 mayoral appointments, provides a forum for collaboration among communities in the greater Nashville metropolitan area. Each year, GNRC honors its membership and partners with two types of awards. Grand awards, named after influential leaders throughout GNRC's history, are presented to individuals or organizations for demonstrated leadership on a regional scale. The Excellence in Local Government awards recognize county governments and municipalities for projects or initiatives that serve as a model for peers across the region. This year, GNRC presented 19 local government awards.
This award recognizes the county for is beautification program, Paint Wilco. Over the course of the next 12 to 18 months, 10 murals will be completed around Wilson County by local artists. The goals of the effort go beyond beautifying existing buildings and public spaces, as the county hopes the murals will help boost tourism, celebrate local artists and spark interest in public arts. The first mural was debuted at the 2019 Wilson County Fair.
"The work being done by the local communities and professionals working for citizens across Middle Tennessee is inspiring," Michael Skipper, executive director for GNRC, said in the release. "It is an honor to highlight their hard work and share these best practices with the rest of the region."
For more information about the Greater Nashville Regional Council or other award recipients, visit GNRC.org.
