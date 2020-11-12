From soldiers who fought in Iraq to pilots who flew in the Vietnam War, Wilson County’s veterans were honored for their service on Wednesday.
The annual Veterans Day Parade took its usual route down Main Street to the Wilson County Veterans Museum, where friends and families gathered for a celebration.
“It warmed my heart coming down the road to see all the people and the children on both sides of the road,” American Legion Post 15 Commander Pete Norman said. “Everybody was worried that nobody would come out today, and I’m looking at a sea of beautiful people who have come out today to help celebrate this day.”
Norman was among many veterans who rode in the parade this year. Several military branches and veterans’ organizations greeted onlookers despite some initial concerns about rainfall.
Each branch’s flags also flew at full mast for the first time during the program after this year’s parade.
“For several years we’ve been having active discussion about the flags here,” Jim Harding with the Wilson County Veterans Service Office said. “We sent our flag research team to get on the internet and look up exactly what the protocol is, and what we found is that you do not lower the flags on Veterans Day because Veterans Day is a day of celebration, celebrating and recognizing those men and women who have served in different branches of the armed forces.”
However, the county made sure to honor its fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at their monument and firing off a 21-gun salute.
For the county’s future veterans, Charter Spectrum donated $2,000 to the Wilson Warriors Memorial Fund. The Wilson County Veterans Service Office uses that money to inscribe soldiers’ names on its service wall after they return from their tours of duty.
“The Wilson County Veterans Service Office serves as an advocate on behalf of the veteran and their family to the VA,” the office’s director ZaBrina Seay said. “I’ve been here on Sunday afternoons and late nights, as late as 8 p.m. when people get off work … we have a duty to provide for them and their families once they come home.”
Seay said Wilson County is not required to have veterans service office and credited city and county leadership with backing the program. Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash previously served as the office director and also spoke during the program.
“Thank you for your willingness to lay down your life for each of us,” he said to veterans in attendance. “Thank you for your willingness to leave your home and your family and fight the wars on foreign soil. There are people here today who fought on foreign soil in Europe, in the South Pacific, in Korea, my brothers and sisters who fought all over Vietnam and those of you who continue to fight and have fought in the deserts of the Gulf. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you’ve done.”
