The Lebanon Democrat asked candidates for the Wilson County Schools Board of Education to tell readers why they are running for office and how they would address the challenges facing the district. Here are the answers from Zone 5 and Zone 7 candidates. In Zone 5, current board chair Larry Tomlinson is being challenged by Glenn Denton. In Zone 7, incumbent Chad Karl is facing Jamie Diane Farough and Phillip Murphy. Zones 1 and 3 candidates are scheduled to be in Saturday’s newspaper.
The election is Aug. 6 and early voting is underway. For more information, go to www.wilsonelections.com.
Glenn Denton
Age: 66
Spouse: Patricia (deceased); Sherian Denton, 44, and Angela Denton Messer, 42
Highest level of education attained: Doctorate
Question 1: What makes you the best candidate for the position?
I tell the truth, am transparent, very conservative morally and financially and politically. Will not be anyones’ yes man, and try to stop the rogue thinking of the central office headed by superintendent, stop the intimidation by everyone in authority, reevaluate policy and fix where it is broken but mainly to stand for our children and teachers and employees because I really care. Forty-three years of experience managing money and building projects, plus I fear my God and love my Jesus. Also have spent my whole ministry listening and caring for our children.
Question 2: What do you see as the greatest challenge facing WCS and how would you address it?
Well of course at this time is COVID, and all its problems and finding solutions. I think going back with the same schedule as we had and adjust as required, stop building until we can do a better job living on our income, and restore an acting board to an authoritative board, and treat our teachers and employees righteous.
Question 3: What does WCS do well?
Spend money well, have some great teaching from our teachers, and coaches, some great nurses, and TAs, make actions cloudy, and having a rubber-stamp practice along with chairman and a liberal majority, and care for our teachers day care and feed them well or have in the past.
Question 4: What does WCS need to do better?
Budget better, transparency, demographic and research on any project, get rid of a no-bid construction practice with the same company, show some compassion to parents and students with right explanations and understanding, monitor curriculum closer, and live by “To Fear God which is the beginning of wisdom.”
Larry Tomlinson
Age: 73
Spouse: Pam Graves Tomlinson; children, Leslie Tomlinson, 47, and Jennifer Jones, 43.
Highest level of education: Some college
Question 1: What makes you the best candidate for the position?
I feel I am the best candidate for the position because I have proven experience in the position. I pride myself on being a good listener and have always felt I have the ability to work with all people — from parents, school administrators and teachers, County Commissioners and other elected officials. I feel that the time I served on the County Commission gave a me a good understanding on how both the commission and the school board have to work together. Although we don’t always agree on every aspect of educational and financial issues, I feel the majority of both bodies work together for the common good.
Question 2: What do you see as the greatest challenge facing WCS and how would you address it?
I feel the greatest challenge facing Wilson County Schools is keeping up with the growth within the county and seeing that our school system stays on its current path of excellence in all we do. At the present time we are about to open the county’s fifth high school and are in the process of rebuilding two schools destroyed by a tornado. We are like every other school system across the country in that we are trying to navigate the uncertainty of the pandemic and keep our students and teachers safe. One very important task this board will face is that of hiring a new Director of Schools to replace Dr. Wright, who is retiring in June 2021. It will be of the utmost importance to find someone with the background and experience to continue the strong academic gains we have achieved under Dr. Wright’s leadership. Not only has Wilson County excelled in academics, but we have reached new heights in athletics, the arts, technology and with strong vocational programs, and all of this must continue.
Question 3: What does WCS do well?
The Wilson County School System is among the top five achieving districts in the entire state. I think that speaks volumes as to the excellent job we are doing. We have administrators and teachers who have been recognized as being among the best in their field. Our ACT scores continue to rise and this year we had two students to be recognized as National Merit Scholars. Our vocational programs are recognized as being some of the best in both the state and the nation.
Question 4: What does WCS need to do better?
I feel like our schools are in a good place, but that doesn’t mean there’s not room for improvement. If given the opportunity to continue to serve on the Board of Education, it will be my goal and desire that every student has access to the technology and other resources necessary to be successful. What we’ve just experienced with time lost in the classroom due to the pandemic makes this more important than ever. It is also of the utmost importance that our teachers and support staff know they are valued and appreciated. Their salaries and benefits need to be competitive to that of surrounding districts.
In closing, I’d like to say that it is important that we focus on making Wilson County Schools the best they can be and that we never lose sight that we are molding the future of the next generation and for some of them it is not only an education, but a place to feel safe and get perhaps their only meals of the day.
